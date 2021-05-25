UrduPoint.com
Over 500 Campaign Staffers Urge Biden To Support Palestine

Tue 25th May 2021 | 01:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) More than 500 staff who worked on Joe Biden's 2020 campaign in an open letter urged the US president to hold Israel accountable for their recent actions and to continue working towards lasting rights for Palestinians.

"We appreciate your recent work to broker a temporary peace, and we also acknowledge that a temporary peace is not a suitable long-term resolution. We are firm in our belief that it is time for your administration to take concrete steps to end the occupation in pursuit of justice, peace, and self-determination for Palestinians," the letter, released by Arizona campaign organizer Matan Arad-Neeman, said on Monday.

The letter called on Biden to demand that the Israeli government allow a humanitarian corridor to Gaza, investigate whether Israel's actions violate laws that prohibit US aid from funding militaries implicated in human rights violations, and to end tax breaks for organizations that fund settlement of Palestinian territory, among other things.

The letter added that those who signed it joined Biden's campaign because they believed in his vision of a nation that believes in the human rights of all people, noting that the current situation deprives Palestinians of peace, security, and self-determination - values praised by Biden.

