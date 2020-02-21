UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 500 Chinese Prisoners Infected With Coronavirus - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 02:20 PM

Over 500 Chinese Prisoners Infected With Coronavirus - Reports

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) Over 500 prisoners have tested positive for coronavirus in three Chinese regions, including up to 230 cases in one women's prison facility, located in China's Hubei Province at the epicenter of the outbreak, media reported Friday.

According to the numbers published by the Prison Department of China's justice ministry, five prisons in the Hubei, Shandong, and Zhejiang provinces have so far flagged 505 positive cases of the infection as of February 20, with none in serious condition, according to the People's Daily.

The newspaper added that Xie Weijun, the provincial judicial department chief, was removed from his post.

The novel coronavirus disease, dubbed COVID-19 by the World Health Organization (WHO), was first detected in the city of Wuhan, China's Hubei Province, in late December and has since spread to more than 25 other countries. The outbreak has already left over 76,000 people infected worldwide and resulted in more than 2,200 fatalities.

Related Topics

World China Wuhan February December Women Post Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saudi Air Defence intercepts Houthi ballistic miss ..

53 minutes ago

Stage actress quits 25-year old association with t ..

57 minutes ago

Police Officer Seriously Injured in Ukraine Protes ..

52 minutes ago

Captured AWOL Sergeant in Southern Kazakhstan Stol ..

52 minutes ago

Pakistan highly concerned with the health conditio ..

52 minutes ago

Watchdog Accuses China of Systematic Harassment of ..

52 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.