Over 500 Domestic Violence Cases in 2020 Involve Guns - US Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) The US authorities charged more than 500 suspects in domestic violence cases with illegal possession of firearms in fiscal year 2020, the Justice Department said in a press release on Wednesday.

"The statistics are clear that when domestic violence offenders have access to guns, their partners and their families are at much greater risk of falling victim to gun violence. In fact, in some communities across America, roughly half of the homicides are related to domestic violence," US Attorney General William Barr said in the release.

In the fiscal year that ended September 30, US Attorneys' Offices nationwide brought 337 domestic violence felon-in-possession charges, 54 possession while subject to a protective order charges and 142 possession by a prohibited person charges, the release said.

Federal law prohibits individuals with domestic violence misdemeanor or felony convictions, as well as individuals subject to domestic violence protective orders, from possessing or owning guns.

Domestic violence abusers with a gun in the home are five times more likely to kill their partners than those living in gun-free homes, the release said.

About 40 percent of Americans say that they or someone in their household has a gun, according to multiple public opinion surveys.