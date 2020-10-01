UrduPoint.com
Over 500 El Salvador Officials Suspected Of Illicit Enrichment - Judge

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 09:47 PM

At least 510 Salvadoran officials and civil servants are currently under investigation by the ethics and integrity commission of the Supreme Court on suspicion of illicit enrichment, judge and coordinator of the commission Leonardo Ramirez Murcia said

"We have 510 cases under this forecast to work in the coming years," Ramirez Murcia said, as quoted by Prensa Grafica newspaper.

He confirmed that preliminary reports on some of these cases have already been prepared so that the plenary commission of the Supreme Court could review them and decide whether there are sufficient grounds for these people to face civil proceedings.

Another member of the commission, Oscar Lopez Jerez, said that the supreme court, in particular, is studying the cases of former Vice President Carlos Quintanilla Schmidt and former Minister of Public Works David Gutierrez Miranda.

