BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) Chinese fire services deployed at least 500 firefighters to put out a massive forest blaze in the Nyingchi prefecture in the Tibet Autonomous Region, the Chinese Ministry of Emergency Situations said on Thursday.

The forest fire broke out on Wednesday shortly after midnight, prompting evacuation of about 50 local residents from the nearby villages.

The fire does not pose a threat to the closest administrative center with about 30,000 residents.

The cause of the fire has not been determined yet.

The central television of China reported that the fire spread in the fir forest at the height of 2,400-3,500 meters (7,874-11,482 feet) above the sea level. There are no gas filling stations, oil reservoirs, and other potentially explosive facilities around the blaze.

Meteorologists are set to use artificial precipitation on Thursday and Friday, as the weather is forecast to be warm and sunny on these days.