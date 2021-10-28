UrduPoint.com

Over 500 Firefighters Sent To Tackle Forest Blaze In Tibet - China's Emergency Ministry

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 11:54 AM

Over 500 Firefighters Sent to Tackle Forest Blaze in Tibet - China's Emergency Ministry

Chinese fire services deployed at least 500 firefighters to put out a massive forest blaze in the Nyingchi prefecture in the Tibet Autonomous Region, the Chinese Ministry of Emergency Situations said on Thursday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) Chinese fire services deployed at least 500 firefighters to put out a massive forest blaze in the Nyingchi prefecture in the Tibet Autonomous Region, the Chinese Ministry of Emergency Situations said on Thursday.

The forest fire broke out on Wednesday shortly after midnight, prompting evacuation of about 50 local residents from the nearby villages.

The fire does not pose a threat to the closest administrative center with about 30,000 residents.

The cause of the fire has not been determined yet.

The central television of China reported that the fire spread in the fir forest at the height of 2,400-3,500 meters (7,874-11,482 feet) above the sea level. There are no gas filling stations, oil reservoirs, and other potentially explosive facilities around the blaze.

Meteorologists are set to use artificial precipitation on Thursday and Friday, as the weather is forecast to be warm and sunny on these days.

Related Topics

Weather Fire China Oil Nyingchi Gas FIR TV From

Recent Stories

Afghanistan’s neighbors ask Taliban rulers to fu ..

Afghanistan’s neighbors ask Taliban rulers to fulfill commitments

11 minutes ago
 Sudanese Military Chief Removes 6 Ambassadors From ..

Sudanese Military Chief Removes 6 Ambassadors From Their Posts - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Xavi the favourite after Barcelona sack Koeman as ..

Xavi the favourite after Barcelona sack Koeman as coach

2 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Mayor of Rotterdam

RAK Ruler receives Mayor of Rotterdam

26 minutes ago
 Ministry of Economy explores mechanisms to develop ..

Ministry of Economy explores mechanisms to develop space economy, investment, to ..

26 minutes ago
 Over 30 Cases of Violence Against Reporters Logged ..

Over 30 Cases of Violence Against Reporters Logged in Afghanistan Under Taliban ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.