Over 500 Flights Canceled in Southern Japan Due to Major Typhoon - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2023) At least 510 flights have been canceled in southern Japan due to the powerful typhoon Khanun bringing fierce winds to the country's shores, Japanese media reported on Tuesday.

Flights connecting Naha Airport on the island of Okinawa and Kagoshima in the southern part of Kyushu Island with other parts of the country have been canceled, the NHK broadcaster reported. Ferries have been stopped.

On Monday, over 260 flights were canceled due to Khanun's approach.

Currently, Typhoon Khanun is assigned a "very strong" level, with a pressure in its epicenter reaching 935 hectopascals, and wind speed almost 150 feet per second, with gusts of 210 feet per second. According to forecasts by the Japan Meteorological Agency, the cyclone will be gaining strength until Tuesday evening, and pressure in its center will drop to 925 hectopascals, while the wind speed will reach 165 feet per second with gusts of 230 feet per second.