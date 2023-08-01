Open Menu

Over 500 Flights Canceled In Southern Japan Due To Major Typhoon - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published August 01, 2023 | 10:50 AM

Over 500 Flights Canceled in Southern Japan Due to Major Typhoon - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2023) At least 510 flights have been canceled in southern Japan due to the powerful typhoon Khanun bringing fierce winds to the country's shores, Japanese media reported on Tuesday.

Flights connecting Naha Airport on the island of Okinawa and Kagoshima in the southern part of Kyushu Island with other parts of the country have been canceled, the NHK broadcaster reported. Ferries have been stopped.

On Monday, over 260 flights were canceled due to Khanun's approach.

Currently, Typhoon Khanun is assigned a "very strong" level, with a pressure in its epicenter reaching 935 hectopascals, and wind speed almost 150 feet per second, with gusts of 210 feet per second. According to forecasts by the Japan Meteorological Agency, the cyclone will be gaining strength until Tuesday evening, and pressure in its center will drop to 925 hectopascals, while the wind speed will reach 165 feet per second with gusts of 230 feet per second.

Related Topics

Kagoshima Naha Japan Media Airport

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 August 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 August 2023

2 hours ago
 Govt approves funds for holding elections before N ..

Govt approves funds for holding elections before Nov: Minister for Energy Engine ..

11 hours ago
 Teachers must concentrate on character building: S ..

Teachers must concentrate on character building: State Minister

11 hours ago
 Sindhi Language Authority setup Sindhi Language Le ..

Sindhi Language Authority setup Sindhi Language Learning centers

11 hours ago
 UNESCO recommends putting Venice on heritage dange ..

UNESCO recommends putting Venice on heritage danger list

11 hours ago
England spark Australia collapse to end Ashes all ..

England spark Australia collapse to end Ashes all square

11 hours ago
 US teen cyclist White killed while training for wo ..

US teen cyclist White killed while training for worlds

11 hours ago
 UN reports 11 killed as clashes rock Lebanon Pales ..

UN reports 11 killed as clashes rock Lebanon Palestinian camp

11 hours ago
 'Pee-wee Herman' actor Paul Reubens dies aged 70

'Pee-wee Herman' actor Paul Reubens dies aged 70

11 hours ago
 US, Global Efforts to Plant Billions of Trees Thre ..

US, Global Efforts to Plant Billions of Trees Threatened by Lack of Seedlings - ..

11 hours ago
 KP governor visits LRH to inquire after blast vict ..

KP governor visits LRH to inquire after blast victims

11 hours ago

More Stories From World