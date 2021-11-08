UrduPoint.com

Over 500 Fossil Fuel Lobbyists Gain Access To COP26, Outdoing Any National Delegation- NGO

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 02:15 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2021) More than 500 lobbyists affiliated with fossil fuel corporations were granted access to the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow, outdoing the number of any national delegation, a prominent human rights organization said on Monday.

The revelation comes as groups around the world, many from countries worst affected by climate change, have denounced unequal access to the key climate talks, citing barriers to participation, including costly travel restrictions and a lack of safeguarding guarantees amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"At least 503 fossil fuel lobbyists, affiliated with some of the world's biggest polluting oil and gas giants, have been granted access to COP26, flooding the Glasgow conference with corporate influence," Global Witness said in a statement.

Global Witness, along with other NGOs, including Corporate Accountability, Corporate Europe Observatory and Glasgow Calls Out Polluters, has scrutinized the UN's provisional list of named attendees to establish how many corporate actors with a stake in the continued burning of fossil fuels have been enjoying access to the event.

The analysis has revealed that the number of fossil fuel lobbyists is "two dozen more than the largest country delegation," with over 100 fossil fuel companies, 30 trade associations and membership organizations represented at the COP26.

"The fossil fuel lobby at COP is larger than the combined total of the eight delegations from the countries worst affected by climate change in the last two decades - Puerto Rico, Myanmar, Haiti, Philippines, Mozambique, Bahamas, Bangladesh, Pakistan," the statement read, adding that 27 official national delegations registered fossil fuel lobbyists, including Canada, Russia and Brazil.

The COP26 summit is running in Glasgow from October 31 till November 12. The event is aimed at boosting international efforts in reaching the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. At the summit, the parties are expected to pass some agreements to lower greenhouse emissions and achieve carbon neutrality.

