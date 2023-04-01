UrduPoint.com

Over 500 Iraqis Suffer From Breathing Difficulties Due To Dust Storm - Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published April 01, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Over 500 Iraqis Suffer From Breathing Difficulties Due to Dust Storm - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2023) Iraqi medical facilities all over the country have admitted over 500 patients with breathing problems due to a dust storm, a health ministry spokesperson said on Saturday.

"More than 515 patients were admitted to hospitals in Baghdad and the provinces with breathing problems of varying severity due to the dust storm that occurred yesterday (Friday) in the regions of the country," Saif al-Badr told Iraqi news Agency (INA), adding that the patients received all necessary medical assistance and most of them had already been discharged.

Al-Badr emphasized that no fatal cases were reported and ambulances were constantly on standby to assist those in need.

Sand and dust storms have been a regular occurrence in Iraq, causing serious health damage to the population. After one of the most powerful storms in May 2022, over 5,000 people reported symptoms, which included choking, and one patient died.

Related Topics

Storm Iraq Died Baghdad May All

Recent Stories

DCT Abu Dhabi launches ‘Pace is Everything’ so ..

DCT Abu Dhabi launches ‘Pace is Everything’ social media campaign

1 hour ago
 Tech leaders call for pause in AI systems training

Tech leaders call for pause in AI systems training

1 hour ago
 Dubai College of Tourism launches ‘Autism And Se ..

Dubai College of Tourism launches ‘Autism And Sensory Awareness Course’ on D ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Police forge strategic alliances with ten ba ..

Dubai Police forge strategic alliances with ten banks to enhance security and ta ..

1 hour ago
 MINA Football Cup for Youth kick offs today in Dub ..

MINA Football Cup for Youth kick offs today in Dubai

1 hour ago
 China&#039;s CNPC reports 62.1% net profit surge i ..

China&#039;s CNPC reports 62.1% net profit surge in 2022

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.