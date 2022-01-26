UrduPoint.com

Over 500 Islamic State Terrorists Surrender In Syrian Al-Hasakah After Prison Break - SDF

Muhammad Irfan Published January 26, 2022 | 11:30 AM

Over 500 Islamic State Terrorists Surrender in Syrian Al-Hasakah After Prison Break - SDF

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) Up to 550 terrorists affiliated to the Islamic State (IS, a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia) surrendered to the Syrian Democratic Forces  (SDF) after the Al-Sina'a prison break in the Syrian city of Al-Hasakah, the SDF reported on Tuesday.

"The number of surrendered terrorist mutineers in al-Sina'a prison has risen to 550 terrorists, following another 250 terrorist mutineers were forced to surrender themselves this morning when our forces conducted thorough and precise raids on a building where the terrorist mutineers were barricaded," the statement said.

The SDF reported on Monday that 300 IS fighters were captured after several incursions conducted by its militants into buildings where the terrorists were entrenched.

Furthermore, the SDF carried out security and military operations aimed at liberating the prison staff captured by the IS rebels.

By Tuesday, 23 personnel have been rescued, according to the SDF.

On January 20, IS fighters attacked Al-Sina'a prison in Al-Hasakah used by the SDF for the confinement of captured terrorists. The assault spurred deadly clashes between the SDF and IS militants, many terrorists managed to escape while others barricaded at the prison sites while holding prison hostages. Over 10,000 soldiers have been mobilized to fight militants, assisted by military equipment of the US-led international coalition. Ongoing clashes have already forced more than 3,000 people to flee their homes in Al-Hasakah. On Tuesday, the UN human rights watchdog expressed concerns over the safety of the civilians residing in the city.

According to the SDF, preliminary data shows that 27 SDF soldiers and 175 terrorists have been killed in the hostilities.

Related Topics

Terrorist Militants United Nations Syria Russia January

Recent Stories

OIC Expresses Concern over Recent Developments in ..

OIC Expresses Concern over Recent Developments in Burkina Faso

5 minutes ago
 OIC Condemns Terrorist Attacks on Civilian Areas i ..

OIC Condemns Terrorist Attacks on Civilian Areas in Saudi Arabia and United Arab ..

5 minutes ago
 PSL 7: fans react to newly released anthem

PSL 7: fans react to newly released anthem

28 minutes ago
 Met Office forecasts mainly very cold, dry weather ..

Met Office forecasts mainly very cold, dry weather across the country

54 minutes ago
 Pakistan reports 15 deaths dueÂ  to COVID-19 in la ..

Pakistan reports 15 deaths dueÂ  to COVID-19 in last 24 hours

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 January 2022

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.