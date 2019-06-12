Over 500 Journalists to Cover SCO Summit in Bishkek - Kyrgyz Presidential Press Office

Over 500 journalists will cover the upcoming summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) that will be held in Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek from June 13-14, Kyrgyz presidential press office told Sputnik on Wednesday

From May 24-26, Bishkek hosted the SCO Media Forum titled "The Role of Media in the Development of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization." The meeting gathered 100 representatives of media outlets and relevant officials from 12 countries.

"More than 500 local and foreign representatives of media have been accredited to cover the meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of State in Bishkek," the Kyrgyz presidential press office said.

A total of 434 foreign journalists from 115 media outlets of Afghanistan, Belarus, China, India, Iran, Japan, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan have been accredited for the event. In addition, 94 journalists from 32 Kyrgyz media outlets will also cover the summit.

The SCO was founded in 2001 by China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. In 2017, India and Pakistan officially joined the bloc.

The organization's main aims are strengthening mutual trust; effective cooperation in politics and economy; and maintaining peace and stability in the region.