Over 500 Medical Products Created In Russia Since Beginning Of COVID-19 Pandemic- Minister

Fri 19th June 2020 | 06:00 PM

Over 500 Medical Products Created in Russia Since Beginning of COVID-19 Pandemic- Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) Russia has created over 500 new medical products since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Friday.

"The updated regulations have enabled us to very quickly launch in the market over 500 new medical products, both medical drugs and other products.

We have not released so many products before," Murashko said at talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and representatives of various sectors of the national economy.

Over 500,000 people have received medical treatment in Russia's hospitals since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Murashko added.

