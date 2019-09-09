Over 500 Migrants Arrived on Greek Islands in Aegean Sea Over Weekend - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) A total of 519 migrants have reached the Greek islands of Lesvos, Chios and Samos in the Aegean Sea from neighboring Turkey over the past weekend, media said on Monday, citing the police headquarters for the North Aegean.

The majority of newcomers landed on Lesvos: 228 people throughout Saturday and Sunday, and another 227 people from midnight on Sunday till Monday morning, the Ekathimerini news outlet said.

Arrivals especially surged on Saturday ” of a total of 468 migrants, 208 disembarked on Lesvos, 134 on Samos, and 126 on Chios, the media added.

According to the outlet, a total of 2,241 migrants have arrived to the Greek islands from Turkey since September.

Amid the surge of arrivals, Greece struggles to accommodate all newcomers on the islands with limited reception facilities. Despite the migrant camps being overcrowded and dire living conditions, the Greek authorities remain slow to transfer people to the mainland. Athens has accused Ankara of breaching the EU-Turkish deal on migration under which Ankara was supposed to limit the non-stop flow of migrants from the middle East and North Africa, who are trying to enter the European Union by sea in Greece via transit in Turkey.