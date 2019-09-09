UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 500 Migrants Arrived On Greek Islands In Aegean Sea Over Weekend - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 05:00 PM

Over 500 Migrants Arrived on Greek Islands in Aegean Sea Over Weekend - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) A total of 519 migrants have reached the Greek islands of Lesvos, Chios and Samos in the Aegean Sea from neighboring Turkey over the past weekend, media said on Monday, citing the police headquarters for the North Aegean.

The majority of newcomers landed on Lesvos: 228 people throughout Saturday and Sunday, and another 227 people from midnight on Sunday till Monday morning, the Ekathimerini news outlet said.

Arrivals especially surged on Saturday ” of a total of 468 migrants, 208 disembarked on Lesvos, 134 on Samos, and 126 on Chios, the media added.

According to the outlet, a total of 2,241 migrants have arrived to the Greek islands from Turkey since September.

Amid the surge of arrivals, Greece struggles to accommodate all newcomers on the islands with limited reception facilities. Despite the migrant camps being overcrowded and dire living conditions, the Greek authorities remain slow to transfer people to the mainland. Athens has accused Ankara of breaching the EU-Turkish deal on migration under which Ankara was supposed to limit the non-stop flow of migrants from the middle East and North Africa, who are trying to enter the European Union by sea in Greece via transit in Turkey.   

Related Topics

Africa Police Turkey European Union Athens Ankara Greece Middle East September Sunday Media All From

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health launches 11th edition of &#039; ..

36 minutes ago

Government provides AED1.4 bn in social assistance ..

36 minutes ago

Samiullah visits Imam Bargah Hussaini Chowk

1 hour ago

Rich tributes paid to Karbala martyrs

1 hour ago

Elections in Russia Were Rather Smooth, Took Place ..

1 hour ago

Two Children Killed in Bomb Blast in Southwestern ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.