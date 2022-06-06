Nearly 300 migrants landed overnight on the Italian island of Lampedusa, bringing total migrant arrivals to 566 within 24 hours, local media reported on Monday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2022) Nearly 300 migrants landed overnight on the Italian island of Lampedusa, bringing total migrant arrivals to 566 within 24 hours, local media reported on Monday.

Lampedusa port staff found 73 people on one 11-meter (36 feet) boat, which was intercepted a few miles off the coast at night, la Sicilia newspaper reported. Another boat carrying 57 migrants reached the island and was detained by the Financial Guard on firm ground, while 151 others used smaller boats, the newspaper said.

The migrants were transferred to a local reception center, which is packed beyond its capacity. The facility, which now houses over 800 people, was originally designed for 350 according to local media and 250 according to prominent international rights groups.

The influx of migrants crossing the strait between Sicily and Africa in recent days can be attributed to favorable weather conditions and smooth seas.

The Italian ministry of the interior estimated that 20,000 migrants arrived in the country by sea between January 1 and June 3, against nearly 15,000 people in the first half of 2021. A total of 67,500 migrants arrived in Italy by sea last year, almost twice as many as in 2020.

On Monday, Matteo Salvini, the leader of the right-wing League party in the Italian coalition government and the former interior minister, warned that the situation in Ukraine could cause a "devastating summer" in terms of migration in Italy. Salvini believes that grain shortage due to Ukraine conflict could force as many as 500 million people in Africa to move north.