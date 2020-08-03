UrduPoint.com
Over 500 New COVID-19 Cases Reported In Germany In Past 24 Hours - Robert Koch Institute

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 10:00 AM

Over 500 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Germany in Past 24 Hours - Robert Koch Institute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2020) Germany confirmed 509 new COVID-19 cases and seven new coronavirus-related deaths over the past 24-hour period, the Robert Koch Institute, which is responsible for disease control and prevention in Germany, said on Monday.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany now stands at 210,402.

The country's total COVID-19 death toll is 9,148 while the total number of recoveries is 193,500, according to the latest data from the Robert Koch Institute.

On Saturday, Germany reported 955 new coronavirus cases and seven new deaths from COVID-19. On Sunday, there were 240 new cases and seven new deaths.

The Robert Koch Institute warned that there has been an increase in COVID-19 case numbers in many Federal states in Germany since last week and called for adherence to social distancing guidelines.

