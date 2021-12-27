UrduPoint.com

Over 500 Officials Of Istanbul Mayor Office Suspected Of Terrorism Ties- Interior Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 11:37 PM

The Turkish Interior Ministry announced an inquiry into over 500 employees of opposition-led Istanbul city hall, who allegedly support terrorist organizations

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2021) The Turkish Interior Ministry announced an inquiry into over 500 employees of opposition-led Istanbul city hall, who allegedly support terrorist organizations.

"The interior ministry started an investigation regarding employees of the Istanbul city hall, about whom complaints were made connected to their ties with a range of terrorist organizations," the ministry said in a Sunday statement.

As many as 455 officials have alleged ties with the Kurdistan Workers' Party, banned in Turkey, and 102 with other far-left organizations, designated by Ankara as terrorist.

Istanbul mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, the member of the main opposition social-democratic Republican People's Party, denounced the interior ministry's statement.

"I stand by my colleagues' side who serve Istanbul, and they are 86,000. I will not allow violation of their rights. Let's fight against those guilty until the end. But those who are attacking our family, the Istanbul city hall, should know that they will face surprising unity and strength," Imamoglu wrote on Twitter.

The mayor added that the interior ministry passes the verdict first, and then starts an investigation. Imamoglu maintained that prior to being employed by the mayor's office, candidates are vetted by the Turkish Interior Ministry.

