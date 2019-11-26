UrduPoint.com
Over 500 People Injured In Lviv Due To Icy Roads

Tue 26th November 2019 | 04:15 PM

Over 500 people injured in Lviv due to icy roads

Over 500 people went to hospitals after they were injured on icy roads in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv

KIEV, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :Over 500 people went to hospitals after they were injured on icy roads in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv.

According to the city health department, 533 people visited hospitals with injuries after slipping on the streets on the weekend.

The temperature suddenly dropped below zero in the west of Ukraine on Saturday while it rained the night before, which led to city streets being covered in ice.

About 1,500 public utility employees were involved in cleaning up the city's roads.

