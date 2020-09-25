UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 500 Restaurant Owners Rallying In France's Marseille Over New COVID-19 Restrictions

Umer Jamshaid 25 seconds ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 05:42 PM

Over 500 Restaurant Owners Rallying in France's Marseille Over New COVID-19 Restrictions

Hundreds of restaurant and bar owners in the French city of Marseille have gathered on the streets to express discontent over the fresh state-backed restrictions imposed in the city in line with the recent resurgence in the number of COVID-19 cases, which include the closures of bars and restaurants, the Sputnik correspondent reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) Hundreds of restaurant and bar owners in the French city of Marseille have gathered on the streets to express discontent over the fresh state-backed restrictions imposed in the city in line with the recent resurgence in the number of COVID-19 cases, which include the closures of bars and restaurants, the Sputnik correspondent reported on Friday.

Earlier in the week, the government put Marseille, along with the French overseas department of Guadeloupe, on the "red zone" list of highly infected areas of the country. French Health Minister Olivier Veran has ordered bars and restaurants in both areas to close starting Saturday for two weeks.

"We want to work, we remain open," the protesters who gathered outside the Marseille commercial court are shouting.

On Thursday, the city authorities appealed to the government to delay the introduction of new coronavirus measures for 10 days to see if the epidemic would slow down.

France has seen a sharp increase in COVID-19 infections, with the most recent daily record high of 16,096 cases confirmed on Thursday. Some restrictive measures, including the mandatory wearing of face masks while outdoors and in shared spaces, have been in effect since August.

To date, France has detected 536,289 coronavirus infections and 31,524 related deaths.

Related Topics

Red Zone France Marseille August Government Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ansukha reprimands Gavaskar for his commentary abo ..

27 minutes ago

National players join domestic teams for National ..

59 minutes ago

Norway's King Harald V Hospitalized Due to Heavy B ..

27 seconds ago

Israel Successfully Tests New Sea-to-Sea Missile S ..

29 seconds ago

Brett Lee shares what he did to bring Dean Jones b ..

1 hour ago

PM desires to take other parliamentary parties alo ..

31 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.