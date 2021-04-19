UrduPoint.com
Over 500 Russian Military Instructors Present In CAR, No Plans To Boost Presence- Diplomat

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 01:48 PM

Over 500 Russian Military Instructors Present in CAR, No Plans to Boost Presence- Diplomat

Over 500 Russian military instructors are currently working in the Central African Republic (CAR), and there are no plans to increase the presence, as there have not been any requests from the CAR government, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of International Organizations said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) Over 500 Russian military instructors are currently working in the Central African Republic (CAR), and there are no plans to increase the presence, as there have not been any requests from the car government, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of International Organizations said on Monday.

"There were no [plans to send more instructors to CAR], there are over 500 people there, this is sufficient, as they have not yet asked us [to increase the military presence]," Pyotr Ilyichev told reporters.

Russia keeps proposing easing the United Nations' arms embargo on the CAR, and "some progress has been already achieved, as weapons of caliber up to 14.

5 mm are now imported not following permission, but upon notification," the diplomat continued.

"We put forward some other ideas, but this does not depend solely on Russia, and other member states, such as France, are quite ardent about it. However, we stress at every [UN] session that the armed groups possess weapons that are much more modern and powerful than those of the governmental army," Ilyichev continued.

