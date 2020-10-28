UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 500 Super-Heavy Tank Transporters Join Iranian Ground Forces - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 06:44 PM

Over 500 Super-Heavy Tank Transporters Join Iranian Ground Forces - Reports

More than 500 super-heavy tank transporters joined the Iranian Army's ground forces during a special ceremony on Wednesday after they were overhauled by domestic engineers, the Mehr news agency reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) More than 500 super-heavy tank transporters joined the Iranian Army's ground forces during a special ceremony on Wednesday after they were overhauled by domestic engineers, the Mehr news agency reported.

According to the news agency, the ceremony was attended by numerous high-ranking military officials, including Army Chief Commander Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi and Commander of Army Ground Force Brigadier General Kiumars Heidari.

"What has happened during the recent years in the Army Ground Force is something like a miracle; Today, the Ground Force has become a 100% mobile force that is able to carry out all missions without external help," Mousavi said, as cited by Mehr.

Due to the renovation, the new transporters can carry two tanks and are expected to boost the ground force's mobility, the news agency added.

Related Topics

Army Mobile Tank All

Recent Stories

Bilawal says they will not let rigging in GB’s e ..

54 minutes ago

Infinix Pakistan Launches First Experience Store i ..

56 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak congratulates Arab, Islamic wor ..

1 hour ago

Liquor license case: former DG Excise Gondal relea ..

1 hour ago

Quality education can resolve all issues in the co ..

2 minutes ago

Shakargarh District Bar Association protests blasp ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.