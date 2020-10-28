Over 500 Super-Heavy Tank Transporters Join Iranian Ground Forces - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

More than 500 super-heavy tank transporters joined the Iranian Army's ground forces during a special ceremony on Wednesday after they were overhauled by domestic engineers, the Mehr news agency reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) More than 500 super-heavy tank transporters joined the Iranian Army's ground forces during a special ceremony on Wednesday after they were overhauled by domestic engineers, the Mehr news agency reported.

According to the news agency, the ceremony was attended by numerous high-ranking military officials, including Army Chief Commander Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi and Commander of Army Ground Force Brigadier General Kiumars Heidari.

"What has happened during the recent years in the Army Ground Force is something like a miracle; Today, the Ground Force has become a 100% mobile force that is able to carry out all missions without external help," Mousavi said, as cited by Mehr.

Due to the renovation, the new transporters can carry two tanks and are expected to boost the ground force's mobility, the news agency added.