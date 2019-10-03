Over 500 Tourists Visit Belarusian Part of Chernobyl Exclusion Zone in 2019

(@FahadShabbir)

CHOJNIKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) Since the beginning of the year, 503 tourists have visited the Palieski State Radioecological Reserve, located on the Belarusian part of the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone, the reserve's head, Mikhail Rubashchenko, said.

At the end of 2018, at Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's initiative, tourists were allowed access to the reserve.

"This year, 503 people visited us, and about half of them were foreigners. For some reason, we are especially popular with the Poles, and also many Germans [are coming]. [Tourists] come from England, the United States, Scandinavia, and so on; 120 people came from Russia and Ukraine; 108 people came from the Republic of Belarus," Rubashchenko told reporters.

A meeting with Russian journalists and bloggers and a visit to the reserve took place as part of a press tour organized by the National Press Center of the Republic of Belarus and the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency.

A seven-hour tour costs each tourist about $25. In total, there are three seven-hour routes.

"The dose of radiation that a visitor receives during a seven-hour tour does not exceed the dose of radiation that one receives during one or two-hour flight on the plane," the head of the reserve stressed.

Along the route, tourists can watch horses from an experimental livestock farm located in the reserve. More fortunate visitors can see wild Przewalski's horses, moose or European red deer. In winter, tourists get the opportunity to see bison come out to feeders livestock of 157 bison lives in the reserve. Rare plants are also there, in particular, the Belarusian orchid (Lady's Slipper orchid). The reserve is very popular among ornithologists and fans of birdwatching, as well.

"One Englishman paid for the car to drive alone, for three days. He said he wanted to watch the birds by himself," Rubashchenko said.

Tourists can also visit abandoned houses. For example, in the resettled village of Borshchivka, guests of the reserve can visit a school and a private house.

Other houses were overtaken by trees, but access to one of them was cleared for these purposes.

Finally, tourists can familiarize themselves with the work of scientists from the reserve and visit the Masany research center, located on the border with Ukraine. Here, station employees conduct continuous measurements of radiation and the content of various elements in the soil. Chernobyl itself is visible from the station's fire tower, which is just 6 miles away from the nuclear power plant.

The Palieski State Radioecological Reserve was established in 1988 in the Belarusian part of the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone on the territory of the three most affected areas of the Gomel region. The area covered by the reserve amounts to 216,000 hectares (almost 534,000 acres). There are about 100 evacuated villages, where more than 20,000 people used to live before the accident.

Dmitry Rutkovsky, head of the housing and communal services department and head of the department dealing with the aftermath of the accident at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, told journalists that the reserve consisted of two zones.

"The first one is experimental and practical, where scientific experiments and experiments with animal and plant species are conducted; and [the second one is] the protected area, where it is forbidden to carry out any activities the work on the preservation of these territories is in progress there. This used to be a closed territory, and since last year the president allowed visiting the reserve for the purpose of tourism," Rutkovsky said.

In order to attend the reserve, tourists must obtain special permits.

"Seeing that the Chernobyl zone is a great tourist attraction, we decided to open access to it, but under supervision, in a civilized manner," Vladimir Privalov, deputy chairman of the Gomel region administration, added.

All tourists receive protective clothing, radiation detectors and respirators that protect their airways from radioactive dust. In addition, they undergo radiation control when leaving the zone.