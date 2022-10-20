UrduPoint.com

Over 500 US Military Members Commit Suicide In 2021, Upward Trend Since 2011 - Pentagon

Muhammad Irfan Published October 20, 2022 | 09:45 PM

A total of 519 US military service members committed suicide in 2021 in continuation of the upward trend since 2011, according to a report published by the US Department of Defense on Thursday

Out of 519 who died by suicide in 2021, 328 were active-duty members, 74 were in reserve, and 117 were in National Guard, according to the report.

"Between 2011 and 2021, there is a gradual increasing trend in suicide rates among Active Component Service members, and no increasing or decreasing trend for the Reserve and National Guard.

However, the 2021 suicide rate for the Active Component was lower than 2020," the report said.

The report also noted that between 2011 and 2020, military suicide rates were similar to the US population in most years.

The suicide rate per 100,000 in 2021 was 24.3 for active-duty members, 21.2 for those in reserve, and 26.4 among National Guards, according to the report.

The majority (93% on average) of service members in all three groups who committed suicide in 2021 were male white Americans aged 20-24 years, the report also said.

