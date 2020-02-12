UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 5,000 Casualties In Afghanistan Linked To Reconstruction Efforts - Inspector General

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 02:30 AM

Over 5,000 Casualties in Afghanistan Linked to Reconstruction Efforts - Inspector General

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) More than 5,000 people, including 461 US service members, were killed or wounded in Afghanistan during reconstruction efforts between 2002 and 2018, the Office of the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) said in a report.

"We conservatively identified 5,135 casualties in Afghanistan associated with reconstruction or stabilization missions, from then-President Bush's formal announcement of the beginning of our reconstruction mission in Afghanistan on April 17, 2002 to December 31, 2018," the report said on Tuesday. "This total includes 2,214 killed and 2,921 wounded."

The total number of individuals killed includes 216 US service members and 68 US civilians such as government employees and contractors, the report said. Another 245 US service members and 76 civilians were wounded, the report added.

Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction John Sopko during a testimony before a Senate panel on Tuesday said about 2,300 US service members have been killed in action in Afghanistan.

Another 100 Coalition service members were killed and 105 wounded during reconstruction efforts, the report said. The Afghan population has suffered the most losses with a total of 1,578 locals killed and 2,246 others wounded, the report added.

The US government and the Taliban have been attempting to negotiate a peace deal since 2018 that would ensure the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan in exchange for the movement's guarantee that the country would not become a safe haven for terrorists. Meetings have taken place regularly in Qatar's Doha to address the issue, but the dialogue has been suspended twice over recent months due to Taliban attacks.

Negotiations resumed in January, with the most recent round taking place on Monday. US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad and Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met with senior Taliban members and negotiators to discuss further steps in the peace process.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Senate Exchange Qatar Doha January April December 2018 From Government

Recent Stories

Estonian Police Launch Cybercrime Reporting Websit ..

3 hours ago

Syrian Troops Recapture Key Town West of Aleppo - ..

3 hours ago

Du announces 9.3 percent growth in 2019 net profit

4 hours ago

Two Ex-Spanish Prime Ministers Summoned to Testify ..

3 hours ago

Malaysia to increase palm oil export to Pakistan

3 hours ago

5 injured in gas-leak explosion in Rawalpindi

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.