Over 5,000 Dead, About 8,000 Injured In DPR Since Start Of Donbas Conflict - Official

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 12:39 AM

Over 5,000 people have been killed and about 8,000 injured in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) since the start of the armed conflict in Donbas, and total damage has been estimated at over 420 billion rubles ($5.72 billion), an official of the DPR ombudsman's office said on Monday

Earlier in the day, a round table on implementation of the program "Cooperation in the public commission's work in estimation of the economic damage caused by Ukraine" took place in Donetsk.

"Only based on official data, 5,037 people, including 91 children, have been killed in the DPR since the conflict began. About 8,000 citizens of the republic sustained injuries of varying severity. Over 1,600 people have become disabled," Roman Savchenko, deputy chief administrator of the DPR ombudsman's office, told reporters after the meeting.

The official noted that the outcome of the commission's work shows that Kiev was deliberately trying to ruin civilian facilities and key elements of the socio-economic infrastructure.

"The economic damage is over 420 billion rubles, according to provisional calculations. However, this figure is not final, as many damaged and ruined locations are impossible to inspect," Savchenko added.

This year, a total of 76 people were killed in hostilities in the DPR, which is 46% more than in 2020, and 128 people were injured in 2021, which is 21% more than last year.

The conflict in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas between Kiev and the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk republics has been going on since 2014. Despite the Minsk Agreements, designed to find a political resolution of the conflict, clashes in Donbas still continue.

