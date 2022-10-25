Over 5,000 Deaths on Migration Routes to Europe Recorded Since 2021 - IOM

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) At least 5,684 people have died on migration routes to and within Europe since early 2021, with an increasing number of deaths seen on routes across the Mediterranean, on land borders to Europe and within the continent, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Tuesday.

"We've recorded more than 29,000 deaths during migration journeys to Europe since 2014. These continuing deaths are another grim reminder that more legal and safe pathways to migration are desperately needed," Julia Black, the author of a new IOM report, said.

According to the IOM, at least 2,836 deaths and disappearances have been documented on the central Mediterranean route since 2021, with 1,532 deaths recorded on the West Africa-Atlantic route to Spain's Canary Islands in the same period.

Many deaths on migration routes to EU destination countries could be prevented by providing prompt and effective assistance to migrants, the organization noted, urging the countries of Europe and other regions to take urgent and concrete measures to save lives and reduce deaths during migration travel by prioritizing search and rescue on land and at sea, including ending the criminalization of non-governmental organizations providing humanitarian assistance to migrants in distress.

Established in 1951, the IOM supports migrants across the world by increasing the resilience of all people on the move, as well as building the capacity of governments to manage all forms and effects of mobility. The organization is part of the United Nations.