UrduPoint.com

Over 5,000 Deaths On Migration Routes To Europe Recorded Since 2021 - IOM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 25, 2022 | 10:47 PM

Over 5,000 Deaths on Migration Routes to Europe Recorded Since 2021 - IOM

At least 5,684 people have died on migration routes to and within Europe since early 2021, with an increasing number of deaths seen on routes across the Mediterranean, on land borders to Europe and within the continent, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) At least 5,684 people have died on migration routes to and within Europe since early 2021, with an increasing number of deaths seen on routes across the Mediterranean, on land borders to Europe and within the continent, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Tuesday.

"We've recorded more than 29,000 deaths during migration journeys to Europe since 2014. These continuing deaths are another grim reminder that more legal and safe pathways to migration are desperately needed," Julia Black, the author of a new IOM report, said.

According to the IOM, at least 2,836 deaths and disappearances have been documented on the central Mediterranean route since 2021, with 1,532 deaths recorded on the West Africa-Atlantic route to Spain's Canary Islands in the same period.

Many deaths on migration routes to EU destination countries could be prevented by providing prompt and effective assistance to migrants, the organization noted, urging the countries of Europe and other regions to take urgent and concrete measures to save lives and reduce deaths during migration travel by prioritizing search and rescue on land and at sea, including ending the criminalization of non-governmental organizations providing humanitarian assistance to migrants in distress.

Established in 1951, the IOM supports migrants across the world by increasing the resilience of all people on the move, as well as building the capacity of governments to manage all forms and effects of mobility. The organization is part of the United Nations.

Related Topics

World United Nations Europe Died Same Spain All

Recent Stories

11 pupils die in blaze at Ugandan school for blind ..

11 pupils die in blaze at Ugandan school for blind

22 seconds ago
 An Imposter, 4 gunmen arrested: Police

An Imposter, 4 gunmen arrested: Police

23 seconds ago
 Over 60% of Britons Support Holding Snap General E ..

Over 60% of Britons Support Holding Snap General Election in UK as Soon as Possi ..

25 seconds ago
 US Concerned Debris Will Complicate, Raise Price o ..

US Concerned Debris Will Complicate, Raise Price of Space Missions - FCC Commiss ..

26 seconds ago
 CDWP clears KCR project worth Rs 292.389 bn

CDWP clears KCR project worth Rs 292.389 bn

28 seconds ago
 EU approves Philip Morris buyout of Swedish Match ..

EU approves Philip Morris buyout of Swedish Match tobacco firm

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.