Open Menu

Over 5,000 Dengue Cases Reported In Sri Lanka In January

Faizan Hashmi Published January 16, 2024 | 12:10 PM

Over 5,000 dengue cases reported in Sri Lanka in January

COLOMBO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Over 5,000 dengue cases have been reported in Sri Lanka so far in January this year, according to the latest update released by the National Dengue Control Unit (NDCU) on Tuesday.

The NDCU said 5,829 cases have been reported during the first half of January.

The Western Province reported the highest number of 1,956 cases, followed by the Northern Province with 1,390 cases.

Last year, 88,398 dengue cases were reported in Sri Lanka with 57 deaths, according to the NDCU.

Earlier in January, the health ministry declared a countrywide dengue prevention week to curb the spread of the mosquito-borne disease in the South Asian country.

Related Topics

Dengue Sri Lanka January Asia

Recent Stories

Petrol prices cut down for next fortnight

Petrol prices cut down for next fortnight

26 minutes ago
 Abbas Afridi ruled out of the third T20I against N ..

Abbas Afridi ruled out of the third T20I against New Zealand

41 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 January 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 January 2024

3 hours ago
 Floods hit Mauritius as tropical cyclone approache ..

Floods hit Mauritius as tropical cyclone approaches

13 hours ago
 PWCHAA signs MoU with Khana-e-Farhang Iran

PWCHAA signs MoU with Khana-e-Farhang Iran

13 hours ago
Spanish motorcyclist Falcon dies after Dakar rally ..

Spanish motorcyclist Falcon dies after Dakar rally crash: team

13 hours ago
 Ambassador Amna Baloch meets Latvian envoy

Ambassador Amna Baloch meets Latvian envoy

13 hours ago
 Water level in Mangla Dam continues to rise as out ..

Water level in Mangla Dam continues to rise as outflows remain low at 100 Cusecs

13 hours ago
 VC UoT inaugurates 3-day training workshop

VC UoT inaugurates 3-day training workshop

14 hours ago
 No harassment from Bureau, NAB chairman assures of ..

No harassment from Bureau, NAB chairman assures officers

14 hours ago
 DC chairs meeting on election code of conduct with ..

DC chairs meeting on election code of conduct with NA-12 candidates

14 hours ago

More Stories From World