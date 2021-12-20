UrduPoint.com

Over 5,000 Illegal Migrants Remain In Belarus - Polish Special Services

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 13 minutes ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 04:24 PM

Over 5,000 Illegal Migrants Remain in Belarus - Polish Special Services

Over 5,000 illegal migrants remain in Belarus, Stanislav Zharin, a spokesman for the Polish minister in charge of special services' coordination, said on Monday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2021) Over 5,000 illegal migrants remain in Belarus, Stanislav Zharin, a spokesman for the Polish minister in charge of special services' coordination, said on Monday.

Zharin mentioned that some 4,000 migrants have left Belarus and went to their countries of origin, including Iraq and Syria.

"We also know that a somewhat large group, according to our estimates, remain in Belarus. We are talking about foreigners ... about 5,000 to 7,000 throughout the territory of Belarus," Zharin tweeted.

Related Topics

Syria Iraq Belarus

Recent Stories

Breakbulk Middle East 2022’s comprehensive agend ..

Breakbulk Middle East 2022’s comprehensive agenda to aid post-covid recovery

7 minutes ago
 Winners of 16th Al Burda Award announced at Expo 2 ..

Winners of 16th Al Burda Award announced at Expo 2020 Dubai

7 minutes ago
 Russia's Gazprom Not Booking Additional Gas Transi ..

Russia's Gazprom Not Booking Additional Gas Transit Capacity via Ukraine for Jan ..

12 minutes ago
 New bus terminal to provide state of art facilitie ..

New bus terminal to provide state of art facilities to passengers: Faisal Amin

12 minutes ago
 BP takes more measures to tighten buying of foreig ..

BP takes more measures to tighten buying of foreign currency

25 minutes ago
 118 criminals nabbed in Muzaffargarh in a day

118 criminals nabbed in Muzaffargarh in a day

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.