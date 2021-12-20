Over 5,000 Illegal Migrants Remain in Belarus - Polish Special Services

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Over 5,000 illegal migrants remain in Belarus, Stanislav Zharin, a spokesman for the Polish minister in charge of special services' coordination, said on Monday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2021) Over 5,000 illegal migrants remain in Belarus, Stanislav Zharin, a spokesman for the Polish minister in charge of special services' coordination, said on Monday.

Zharin mentioned that some 4,000 migrants have left Belarus and went to their countries of origin, including Iraq and Syria.

"We also know that a somewhat large group, according to our estimates, remain in Belarus. We are talking about foreigners ... about 5,000 to 7,000 throughout the territory of Belarus," Zharin tweeted.