Over 5,000 Officers To Provide Security At COP25 Climate Conference In Madrid - Ministry

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 01st December 2019 | 09:00 PM

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2019) Over 5,000 law enforcement officers will provide security at the 25th session of the UN Climate Change Conference, known as COP25, which will run in Madrid from December 2 to 13, the Spanish Interior Ministry said on Sunday.

"More than 5,000 members of the National Police, Civil Guard, Municipal Police of Madrid and UN agents will guarantee security during the conference," the statement said.

Besides working at the IFEMA convention center, the venue of the COP25, security officers will work at hotels and airports. Moreover, security checks have been introduced on the borders, which will be in effect until December 14.

The Interior Ministry previously announced the introduction of enhanced security counter-terrorism measures. The fourth level of terrorist threat, introduced in 2015, remains in force , but the enhanced security measures prescribe conducting random checks of vehicles and people at the venues of the summit and related events, as well as at all crowded places.

Representatives of nearly 200 countries will take part on the COP25 conference and about 30,000 people have been accredited to the event.

Your Thoughts and Comments

