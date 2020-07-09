Over 5,000 People Signed Online Petition Asking to Release Detained Khabarovsk Governor

KHABAROVSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) More than 5,000 people signed on Thursday an online petition in support of detained Governor of Russia's Khabarovsk Territory Sergey Furgal.

The petition called "Freedom for Furgal!" was published on the change.org website and has already gathered 5,122 signatures as of 03:50 GMT.

A campaign in support of Furgal has already been launched on Instagram.

Earlier on Thursday, Furgal was detained under a criminal investigation into activities of a criminal group that is suspected of being involved in a number of crimes against entrepreneurs in 2004-2005. According to investigators, Furgal is suspected of organizing attempted murders and murders of business people.

Furgal, from the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia, has been the governor of the Khabarovsk Territory since 2018 when he won the regional election with over 69 percent of votes in the runoff.