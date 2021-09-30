UrduPoint.com

Over 5,000 Protest-Related Crimes Logged In Belarus Since August 2020 - Investigators

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 02:07 PM

Over 5,000 Protest-Related Crimes Logged in Belarus Since August 2020 - Investigators

Over 5,000 offenses associated with protests have been registered in Belarus since last election in August 2020, while about 3,300 similar crimes have been registered in 2021 so far, First Deputy Chairman of the Belarusian Investigative Committee told the national Belta news outlet on Thursday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) Over 5,000 offenses associated with protests have been registered in Belarus since last election in August 2020, while about 3,300 similar crimes have been registered in 2021 so far, First Deputy Chairman of the Belarusian Investigative Committee told the national Belta news outlet on Thursday.

"From August 9 last year, over 5,000 crimes related to protests were registered. In 2020, such crimes were around 1,700, and from January until September 2021 about 3,300," Oleg Shandarovich said, as quoted by the media.

The official clarified that almost 40% of the crimes were slanders and insults, usually committed via the internet and amounting to nearly 2,000. Crimes of building desecration and public property defacement constitute about a quarter of all the crimes recorded. Less than 3% of criminal acts involved violence.

"Those who took part in mass unrest have a chance to come (to police) voluntarily and confess.

The investigation will approach every one individually, in particular, in terms of punishment. If a person came voluntarily and repented and told that (they) participated in the situation, then it will be taken into account. The law provides for this opportunity," Shandarovich said, adding, that an offender might be exempt from criminal liability if no felony has been committed.

The investigator noted that the planned work to reveal active protesters was going on. For example, experts analyze footage taken during the rallies.

Belarus faced a political crisis in the wake of the presidential election in August 2020, won by incumbent Alexander Lukashenko. The opposition has not recognized the results, claiming that Svetlana Tikhanovskaya was the real winner. The dispute led to mass protests across the country. As a result, Western countries imposed a number of sanctions on Minsk for alleged electoral fraud and human rights violations.

Related Topics

Election Internet Police Minsk Belarus January August September Criminals 2020 Media All From Opposition

Recent Stories

Former Nazi death camp secretary, 96, absconds bef ..

Former Nazi death camp secretary, 96, absconds before trial: judge

41 seconds ago
 PM's clean and green vision being enforced in sout ..

PM's clean and green vision being enforced in south Punjab, says chairman PHA

43 seconds ago
 Argentina team to play Australia in Rugby Champion ..

Argentina team to play Australia in Rugby Championship

45 seconds ago
 France to unveil riposte on UK fishing row next we ..

France to unveil riposte on UK fishing row next week

46 seconds ago
 Russia Records 23,888 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Ho ..

Russia Records 23,888 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

49 seconds ago
 Govt sends electrical reforms bills to Joint parli ..

Govt sends electrical reforms bills to Joint parliament sitting amid opposition ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.