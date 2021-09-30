Over 5,000 Protest-Related Crimes Logged in Belarus Since August 2020 - Investigators

Over 5,000 offenses associated with protests have been registered in Belarus since last election in August 2020, while about 3,300 similar crimes have been registered in 2021 so far, First Deputy Chairman of the Belarusian Investigative Committee told the national Belta news outlet on Thursday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) Over 5,000 offenses associated with protests have been registered in Belarus since last election in August 2020, while about 3,300 similar crimes have been registered in 2021 so far, First Deputy Chairman of the Belarusian Investigative Committee told the national Belta news outlet on Thursday.

"From August 9 last year, over 5,000 crimes related to protests were registered. In 2020, such crimes were around 1,700, and from January until September 2021 about 3,300," Oleg Shandarovich said, as quoted by the media.

The official clarified that almost 40% of the crimes were slanders and insults, usually committed via the internet and amounting to nearly 2,000. Crimes of building desecration and public property defacement constitute about a quarter of all the crimes recorded. Less than 3% of criminal acts involved violence.

"Those who took part in mass unrest have a chance to come (to police) voluntarily and confess.

The investigation will approach every one individually, in particular, in terms of punishment. If a person came voluntarily and repented and told that (they) participated in the situation, then it will be taken into account. The law provides for this opportunity," Shandarovich said, adding, that an offender might be exempt from criminal liability if no felony has been committed.

The investigator noted that the planned work to reveal active protesters was going on. For example, experts analyze footage taken during the rallies.

Belarus faced a political crisis in the wake of the presidential election in August 2020, won by incumbent Alexander Lukashenko. The opposition has not recognized the results, claiming that Svetlana Tikhanovskaya was the real winner. The dispute led to mass protests across the country. As a result, Western countries imposed a number of sanctions on Minsk for alleged electoral fraud and human rights violations.