MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) Slightly more than 5,000 people have signed a petition calling for The Guardian to shut down over its founder's use of slaves at his cotton plantation.

"The Guardian Newspaper was founded by John Edward Taylor from the profits of Cotton Plantation Slavery and therefore should be shut down," the petition, launched last week, said.

Change.org users who support the petition slam the newspaper, which now sympathizes the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests and supports a "much bigger discussion of our nation's history" amid the war against monuments, for what they say is hypocrisy. Novelist Tony Parsons, who backs the petition, berated The Guardian for its past "shameful links to slave-owning Confederate south," urging people to switch to "Abraham Lincoln supporting" news outlets.

The calls for The Guardian to shut down come as the UK is rocked by anti-racism protests triggered by the killing of African American man George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis in late May. Protesters both in the US and the UK seek to tear down or deface statues of historical figures with troubling racial records. A statue of Sir Winston Churchill, branded by protesters "racist," was vandalized in London. In Bristol, protesters toppled a monument of 18th-century slave trader Edward Colston.