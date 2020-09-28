Over 5,000 Volunteers Inoculated With Russian Vaccine Against COVID-19 - Gamaleya

Over 5,000 volunteers have already been inoculated with Russia's COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V, and none of them has reported any adverse reaction apart from symptoms described in the manual, the head of the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology said on Monday

In August, Russia became the first country in the world to register a vaccine against COVID-19, developed by the Gamaleya institute.

"As of now, over 5,000 people have been inoculated with the Sputnik V vaccine as part of the clinical trials and the commercial circulation. We have not recorded any cases of adverse side reactions, apart from those described in the manual," Alexander Gintsburg said, as quoted by the Russian Health Ministry.