UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 5,000 Volunteers Inoculated With Russian Vaccine Against COVID-19 - Gamaleya

Umer Jamshaid 44 seconds ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 02:19 PM

Over 5,000 Volunteers Inoculated With Russian Vaccine Against COVID-19 - Gamaleya

Over 5,000 volunteers have already been inoculated with Russia's COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V, and none of them has reported any adverse reaction apart from symptoms described in the manual, the head of the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) Over 5,000 volunteers have already been inoculated with Russia's COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V, and none of them has reported any adverse reaction apart from symptoms described in the manual, the head of the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology said on Monday.

In August, Russia became the first country in the world to register a vaccine against COVID-19, developed by the Gamaleya institute.

"As of now, over 5,000 people have been inoculated with the Sputnik V vaccine as part of the clinical trials and the commercial circulation. We have not recorded any cases of adverse side reactions, apart from those described in the manual," Alexander Gintsburg said, as quoted by the Russian Health Ministry.

Related Topics

World Russia August From

Recent Stories

Shehbaz Sharif arrested after LHC rejected interim ..

4 minutes ago

Merkel Warns Party Presidium Germany May Come to H ..

42 seconds ago

Hong Kong stocks start week with gains

47 seconds ago

NLCC surveys 178,475 hectares of land under anti-l ..

49 seconds ago

PA moved against Talal Chaudhary for allegedly har ..

11 minutes ago

Pakistan wants intra-Afghan dialogue's success for ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.