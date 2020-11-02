Over 50,000 Bangladeshis Join Anti-France Rally in Dhaka - Reports

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) More than 50,000 people joined a protest, organized by the Hifazat-e islam group, on Monday in Bangladesh's Dhaka over French President Emmanuel Macron's stance on caricatures of Prophet Muhammad, the Bangladeshi bdnews24 agency reported.

At first, people gathered near the country's biggest mosque, Baitul Mukarram, and marched towards the French embassy. After the police stopped the crowd in the Shantinagar area, people blocked roads on the nearby streets for several hours.

Hifazat-e Islam Secretary General Junaid Babu Nagari said during the protest that Dhaka needs to cut diplomatic ties with Paris and boycott all French products, according to the news agency.

The Islamist group also urged Bangladeshi authorities to officially condemn France.

In addition, Nagari called on France to apologize to the Muslim world.

On October 21, Macron delivered a speech during a commemoration ceremony for the French history teacher, Samuel Paty, who was killed by a radicalized Chechen teenager after showing the caricatures to his students. The president stressed that France would not disavow the cartoons and continue to defend freedom of expression.

Macron's speech was met with a backlash in the Muslim world, as many consider cartoons of Prophet Muhammad to be blasphemous. Amid calls to boycott French products, Macron has said that he understood the feelings of Muslims but maintained that radical Islam is a threat to all.