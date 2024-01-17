Over 50,000 migratory birds winter in north China lake

Open Menu

January 17, 2024

SHIJIAZHUANG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) -- More than 50,000 migratory birds spanning over 60 species have come to the Hengshui Lake in north China's Hebei Province to spend the winter, indicating improvements in the local ecological environment.

"In recent years, an increasing number of rare birds have flown to spend the winter in the Hengshui Lake mainly because of the good water quality, the vast water area and sufficient food sources here," said Zhang Yuguang, a staff member of the Hengshui Lake National Nature Reserve.

"Among these birds, more than 10,000 wild ducks have been spotted in the Hengshui Lake.

They will migrate south after the winter," Zhang added.

The Hengshui Lake, located in Hebei's Hengshui City, is a national nature reserve with the largest single water surface on the North China Plain and with a complete wetland ecosystem of swamps, waters, mudflats, meadows and woodlands.

It is also an important stopping and wintering place for migratory birds on the East Asian-Australasian Flyway. So far, 334 species of birds have been observed and recorded by the nature reserve staff.

