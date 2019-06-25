UrduPoint.com
Over 50,000 People Internally Displaced In Mali Due To Heavy Flooding - IOM

Over 50,000 people have been internally displaced due to heavy rains and flooding in Mali's central Mopti region, the UN International Organization for Migration (IOM) said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) Over 50,000 people have been internally displaced due to heavy rains and flooding in Mali's central Mopti region, the UN International Organization for Migration (IOM) said Tuesday.

"Recent heavy rains in the Mopti region of Mali have caused floods, aggravating the already precarious situation of the 50,254 internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the region. Humanitarian assistance now is on its way to help the most vulnerable households," the agency said in a statement.

IOM said that it provided more than 800 IDPs with tents and distributed 70 kits with clothing and hygiene products to people in the affected region.

The agency said that urgent measures are necessary to secure and rehabilitate IDPs in the region and that Mali's government authorities, civil society organizations and other UN agencies were working in Mali's capital, Bamako and Mopti to address the needs of internally displaced people in the country.

Mali has been experiencing heavy flooding this year. In mid-May, at the start of the rainy season in the Sub-Saharan African country, Malian authorities said that at least 15 people were killed in Bamako as a result of flash floods.

