Over 50,000 Sign Petition Urging Scholz To Stop Heavy Weapons Supplies To Kiev

An online petition calling for German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to stop supplying heavy weapons to Kiev has gathered more than 50,000 signatures on the change.org platform in a day

"We welcome that you have so carefully considered the risks so far: the risk of war spreading within Ukraine; the risk of expansion across Europe; yes, the risk of World War III. Therefore, we hope that you will remember your initial position and will no longer supply heavy weapons to Ukraine either directly or indirectly," the petition reads.

The signatories have called on Scholz to do everything to achieve a ceasefire in the nearest possible time.

Last week, Scholz said that the German military can no longer supply arms to Ukraine as the country's weapons stockpiles are practically exhausted.

The German authorities were working with the country's arms makers to ensure further deliveries, he added.

Berlin approved arms deliveries to Ukraine at the end of February. Germany has since provided Kiev with about 2,500 anti-aircraft missiles, 900 anti-tank missile launchers and 3,000 rockets, 100 machine guns, 15 anti-structure rocket launchers and 50 rockets, about 100,000 hand grenades, 2,000 mines, 5,300 units of explosives, and 16 million rounds of various calibers. Germany is yet to supply Kiev with heavy weaponry such as tanks, artillery, and other armored vehicles. The German government also authorized deliveries of outdated German arms from the Netherlands and Estonia.

