UrduPoint.com

Over 50,000 Wild Birds In UK Killed By Avian Flu, Twice As Many As Estimated - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published May 05, 2023 | 07:33 PM

Over 50,000 Wild Birds in UK Killed by Avian Flu, Twice as Many as Estimated - Reports

Over 50,000 wild birds have been killed by avian flu in the UK between October 2021 and April 2023, which is twice as many as the British Trust for Ornithology estimated, according to a survey published by the Guardian on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) Over 50,000 wild birds have been killed by avian flu in the UK between October 2021 and April 2023, which is twice as many as the British Trust for Ornithology estimated, according to a survey published by the Guardian on Friday.

The current outbreak, which is caused by the highly infectious variant of H5N1, resulted in the most significant loss of birds, particularly seabirds, in decades across Europe. Conservationists warn that it could result in the extinction of a number of seabird species, since their breeding colonies have been particularly affected.

According to The Guardian's survey, Scotland has suffered the most with 36,500 recorded bird deaths between October 2021 and April 2023. England rates second with 7,300 deaths, followed by Wales with 5,000 deaths and Northern Ireland with 500. However, some experts say that even those numbers could be an underestimation, since most bird carcasses are never found and therefore not included in the statistics.

Related Topics

Europe Wales Ireland United Kingdom April October

Recent Stories

Asim Azhar’s new song ‘Darkest Hour’ with No ..

Asim Azhar’s new song ‘Darkest Hour’ with Norwegian singer released

14 minutes ago
 Putin, Kyrgyz President to Discuss Trade, Humanita ..

Putin, Kyrgyz President to Discuss Trade, Humanitarian Issues on May 8 - Kremlin

10 minutes ago
 Putin, Russia's Security Council Discuss Issues of ..

Putin, Russia's Security Council Discuss Issues of Victory Day Preparations - Kr ..

10 minutes ago
 Dad Division outlet canals to remain closed till M ..

Dad Division outlet canals to remain closed till May 16

10 minutes ago
 Population department making efforts to control po ..

Population department making efforts to control populace growth

11 minutes ago
 Fire safety awareness campaign to be launched for ..

Fire safety awareness campaign to be launched for SMEs: Administrator Karachi

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.