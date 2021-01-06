UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 500,000 Austrian Nationals May Get COVID-19 Vaccine In First Quarter Of 2021 - Kurz

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 11:36 PM

Over 500,000 Austrian Nationals May Get COVID-19 Vaccine in First Quarter of 2021 - Kurz

Over 500,000 Austrian nationals will be able to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in the first quarter of 2021 following the approval by the European Union of the vaccine developed by US pharmaceutical company Moderna, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2021) Over 500,000 Austrian nationals will be able to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in the first quarter of 2021 following the approval by the European Union of the vaccine developed by US pharmaceutical company Moderna, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) announced the decision to recommend the Moderna vaccine for conditional authorization. This is the second COVID-19 vaccine after the vaccine by Pfizer and BioNTech that the agency has recommended for the use in the European Union. The vaccine was subsequently approved by the European Commission.

"Over 500,000 people in Austria will be able to receive a vaccine of Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna in the first quarter of 2021," Kurz said on Twitter.

On December 21, the scientific committee of EMA recommended conditional marketing authorization for the coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer/BioNTech.

The EU has also concluded contracts to secure vaccines developed by AstraZeneca, Sanofi and GSK, Johnson and Johnson, CureVac. The EU contracts will allow member states to receive a total of over 1.2 billion doses of anti-coronavirus vaccine.

Related Topics

Twitter European Union Company Austria December Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Al Ain Zoo launches new Mountain Bicycles experien ..

1 hour ago

Biden says Americans want action, unity after like ..

2 minutes ago

Bangladesh name Englishman Lewis as new batting co ..

3 minutes ago

Chief Minister Khurshid directs authorities to tak ..

3 minutes ago

UAJ&K announces LLB part-II results

3 minutes ago

National Tenpin Bowling C'ship begins

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.