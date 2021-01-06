Over 500,000 Austrian Nationals May Get COVID-19 Vaccine in First Quarter of 2021 - Kurz

Over 500,000 Austrian nationals will be able to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in the first quarter of 2021 following the approval by the European Union of the vaccine developed by US pharmaceutical company Moderna, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2021) Over 500,000 Austrian nationals will be able to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in the first quarter of 2021 following the approval by the European Union of the vaccine developed by US pharmaceutical company Moderna, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) announced the decision to recommend the Moderna vaccine for conditional authorization. This is the second COVID-19 vaccine after the vaccine by Pfizer and BioNTech that the agency has recommended for the use in the European Union. The vaccine was subsequently approved by the European Commission.

"Over 500,000 people in Austria will be able to receive a vaccine of Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna in the first quarter of 2021," Kurz said on Twitter.

On December 21, the scientific committee of EMA recommended conditional marketing authorization for the coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer/BioNTech.

The EU has also concluded contracts to secure vaccines developed by AstraZeneca, Sanofi and GSK, Johnson and Johnson, CureVac. The EU contracts will allow member states to receive a total of over 1.2 billion doses of anti-coronavirus vaccine.