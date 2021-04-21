UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 500,000 LPR, DPR Residents Received Russian Citizenship - Interior Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 04:40 AM

Over 500,000 LPR, DPR Residents Received Russian Citizenship - Interior Ministry

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) More than half a million residents of the self-proclaimed Luhansk and Donetsk people's republics (LPR and DPR) in Donbas have received Russian citizenship under a simplified procedure, LPR Interior Minister Igor Kornet said.

In April 2021, LPR leader Leonid Pasechnik said that since 2019, over 200,000 LPR residents had received Russian passports in line with the simplified procedure.

"Colossal work has been done, if we talk about two territories, about two republics. This is more than 500,000 passports. This is based on the presidential decree. But, in addition, residents of the Luhansk and Donetsk people's republics received Russian citizenship under other programs as well. That is, we can talk about a much larger figure," Kornet said in an interview published on the LPR Interior Ministry's website.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry Russia Interior Minister Luhansk Donetsk April Citizenship 2019 Million

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Israeli Envoy to GCC S ..

3 hours ago

UAE an incubator for innovation and creativity, sa ..

4 hours ago

Emirates Marine Environmental Group, Procter &amp; ..

5 hours ago

UAE to host 15th FINA World Swimming Championships ..

6 hours ago

RAK Crown Prince meets with Israeli FM&#039;s envo ..

6 hours ago

43 convicted, billions recovered on references fil ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.