Over 500,000 People Left Without Power in Two US States Due to Storm

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2023) Over 550,000 residents of the US states of Michigan and Kentucky remain without electricity amid a powerful storm, according to the PowerOutage.us tracking portal.

In Kentucky, about 297,000 customers are without power as of Saturday, while in Michigan, there are 257,000 customers without electricity.

The Wall Street Journal reported ten storm-related deaths in the United States on Saturday. Four of the deaths occurred in Kentucky, where Governor Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency.

According to US media reports, the storm moved to New York and New England on Saturday and heavy snowfall is expected in these states.