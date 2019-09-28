UrduPoint.com
Over 500,000 Take Part In Global Climate Strike In Canadian City Of Montreal - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2019) More than 500,000 people on Friday participated in the Global Climate Strike, demanding that their governments take urgent measures to save the environment, media reported, citing organizers of the event.

The Global Climate Strike was inspired by 16-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg in 2018, who calls for immediate action on climate change.

Over 500,000 demonstrators participated in the climate strike in the city, given that its overall population is about 4 million people, which makes it the largest ever environmental event in Montreal, the CTV broadcaster reported. At the same time, a governmental source told the broadcaster that the number of participants of the strike was about 315,000.

Thunberg also took part in the strike and addressed the protesters. Before the march, she met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante, who gave Thunberg the key to the city.

Climate strikes across the world come after children from the Fridays For Future movement walked out of schools in May to demand action against global warming, asking adults to join them the next time. Fridays For Future started in 2018 following the call by Thunberg, who protested against the lack of climate action in front of the Swedish parliament every day for three weeks during school hours.

