Open Menu

Over 500,000 Tourists Arrive In Sri Lanka In 2024

Faizan Hashmi Published March 19, 2024 | 06:36 PM

Over 500,000 tourists arrive in Sri Lanka in 2024

Over 500,000 tourists have arrived in Sri Lanka by March 14 this year, the latest statistics by the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) shows

COLOMBO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Over 500,000 tourists have arrived in Sri Lanka by March 14 this year, the latest statistics by the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) shows.

The SLTDA data released on Monday showed that 517,808 tourists have arrived in Sri Lanka in 2024, noting that it took Sri Lanka five months to cross the 500,000-tourist mark in 2023.

Russia, India, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, and China are the key source markets for 2024, according to the SLTDA data.

Meanwhile, Central Bank data showed that tourism generated 687.5 million U.S. dollars in revenue in the first two months of 2024, which is a 118.2 percent growth from the same period in 2023.

Related Topics

India Sri Lanka Russia China France Bank Germany Same United Kingdom March Market From Million

Recent Stories

Preparations gear up for Pakistan Day March 23 cel ..

Preparations gear up for Pakistan Day March 23 celebrations

10 minutes ago
 60 kids die of Pneumonia in Children Complex since ..

60 kids die of Pneumonia in Children Complex since Jan

10 minutes ago
 President HCCI visits Quaid-e-Azam Rangers school

President HCCI visits Quaid-e-Azam Rangers school

10 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif’s sons acquitted in three NAB refer ..

Nawaz Sharif’s sons acquitted in three NAB references

58 minutes ago
 Expert call for taxing tobacco to help channelize ..

Expert call for taxing tobacco to help channelize public health initiatives

1 hour ago
 Vietnam, Pakistan can use each others strength: En ..

Vietnam, Pakistan can use each others strength: Envoy

6 minutes ago
PSX stays bullish, gains 612 points

PSX stays bullish, gains 612 points

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan to host T20 Blind Cricket World Cup

Pakistan to host T20 Blind Cricket World Cup

5 minutes ago
 Rupee remains flat against dollar

Rupee remains flat against dollar

5 minutes ago
 Karachi Kings' Irfan Niazi gets dual honors in PSL ..

Karachi Kings' Irfan Niazi gets dual honors in PSL 9

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan attaches great value to its fraternal tie ..

Pakistan attaches great value to its fraternal ties with Bahrain: President

3 hours ago
 Pakistan denounces fresh round of curbs on Kashmir ..

Pakistan denounces fresh round of curbs on Kashmiri political parties

3 hours ago

More Stories From World