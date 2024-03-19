Over 500,000 tourists arrive in Sri Lanka in 2024

Over 500,000 tourists have arrived in Sri Lanka by March 14 this year, the latest statistics by the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) shows

The SLTDA data released on Monday showed that 517,808 tourists have arrived in Sri Lanka in 2024, noting that it took Sri Lanka five months to cross the 500,000-tourist mark in 2023.

The SLTDA data released on Monday showed that 517,808 tourists have arrived in Sri Lanka in 2024, noting that it took Sri Lanka five months to cross the 500,000-tourist mark in 2023.

Russia, India, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, and China are the key source markets for 2024, according to the SLTDA data.

Meanwhile, Central Bank data showed that tourism generated 687.5 million U.S. dollars in revenue in the first two months of 2024, which is a 118.2 percent growth from the same period in 2023.