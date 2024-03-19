Over 500,000 Tourists Arrive In Sri Lanka In 2024
Faizan Hashmi Published March 19, 2024 | 06:36 PM
Over 500,000 tourists have arrived in Sri Lanka by March 14 this year, the latest statistics by the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) shows
COLOMBO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Over 500,000 tourists have arrived in Sri Lanka by March 14 this year, the latest statistics by the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) shows.
The SLTDA data released on Monday showed that 517,808 tourists have arrived in Sri Lanka in 2024, noting that it took Sri Lanka five months to cross the 500,000-tourist mark in 2023.
Russia, India, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, and China are the key source markets for 2024, according to the SLTDA data.
Meanwhile, Central Bank data showed that tourism generated 687.5 million U.S. dollars in revenue in the first two months of 2024, which is a 118.2 percent growth from the same period in 2023.
Recent Stories
Preparations gear up for Pakistan Day March 23 celebrations
60 kids die of Pneumonia in Children Complex since Jan
President HCCI visits Quaid-e-Azam Rangers school
Nawaz Sharif’s sons acquitted in three NAB references
Expert call for taxing tobacco to help channelize public health initiatives
Vietnam, Pakistan can use each others strength: Envoy
PSX stays bullish, gains 612 points
Pakistan to host T20 Blind Cricket World Cup
Rupee remains flat against dollar
Karachi Kings' Irfan Niazi gets dual honors in PSL 9
Pakistan attaches great value to its fraternal ties with Bahrain: President
Pakistan denounces fresh round of curbs on Kashmiri political parties
More Stories From World
-
Washington will not let Ukraine fail, US defence chief vows51 minutes ago
-
Egypt's Sisi congratulates Putin on election win51 minutes ago
-
Qatar 'cautiously optimistic' as Gaza truce talks progress1 hour ago
-
Macron vows 'unprecedented operation' against drugs in Marseille2 hours ago
-
Floundering Granada hire Sandoval in bid to escape relegation2 hours ago
-
US linguist couple map fantasy languages for the screen2 hours ago
-
Two police among 6 killed as truck rams into Spanish checkpoint2 hours ago
-
Ambassador Hashmi visits Center for Pakistan Studies at Peking University, Beijing2 hours ago
-
Football: Asian qualifying tables for 2026 World Cup2 hours ago
-
Israel may be using starvation as 'weapon of war': UN2 hours ago
-
China stands ready to develop five corridors to build upgraded CPEC: Lin Jian2 hours ago
-
US defence chief says Washington will not let Ukraine fail3 hours ago