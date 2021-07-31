Over 500,000 Vaccinated on Friday After Biden Announced $100 Incentive - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2021) The US government has reported that more than half-a-million people received vaccines against the novel coronavirus on Friday after President Joe Biden announced an incentive of $100 to get the jab, White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

"So, today we recorded over half a million new shots in arms, the highest number since the 1st of July, and the average number of people getting their first shots each day is up 30 percent over the past week alone. This is the third week that states with the highest cases have the highest vaccination rates," Jean-Pierre said at a press briefing on Friday.

On Thursday, Biden called upon state and local governments to incentivize individuals who remain unvaccinated against the novel coronavirus by paying them $100 in a bid to boost vaccination rates amid the increasing Delta variant cases.

The highest number of vaccines administered was recorded on April 8 with nearly 4.5 million shots made on a single day. Starting that day, the vaccination rate in the United States has been steadily decreasing and has fluctuated around 500,000 jabs daily in July.