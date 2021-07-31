UrduPoint.com

Over 500,000 Vaccinated On Friday After Biden Announced $100 Incentive - White House

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 12:50 AM

Over 500,000 Vaccinated on Friday After Biden Announced $100 Incentive - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2021) The US government has reported that more than half-a-million people received vaccines against the novel coronavirus on Friday after President Joe Biden announced an incentive of $100 to get the jab, White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

"So, today we recorded over half a million new shots in arms, the highest number since the 1st of July, and the average number of people getting their first shots each day is up 30 percent over the past week alone. This is the third week that states with the highest cases have the highest vaccination rates," Jean-Pierre said at a press briefing on Friday.

On Thursday, Biden called upon state and local governments to incentivize individuals who remain unvaccinated against the novel coronavirus by paying them $100 in a bid to boost vaccination rates amid the increasing Delta variant cases.

The highest number of vaccines administered was recorded on April 8 with nearly 4.5 million shots made on a single day. Starting that day, the vaccination rate in the United States has been steadily decreasing and has fluctuated around 500,000 jabs daily in July.

Related Topics

White House United States April July Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler congratulates Moroccan King o ..

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler congratulates Moroccan King on Throne Day

1 hour ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates Moroccan King on Throne ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates Moroccan King on Throne Day

1 hour ago
 Wall Street retreats on Amazon miss, Delta fears

Wall Street retreats on Amazon miss, Delta fears

19 minutes ago
 16 members of European Parliament voice concern ov ..

16 members of European Parliament voice concern over HR violations in IIOJK

19 minutes ago
 Cosmonauts Open Hatch to New Russian ISS Module Na ..

Cosmonauts Open Hatch to New Russian ISS Module Nauka First Time

19 minutes ago
 Jordanian envoy lauds PAF's rising indigenous capa ..

Jordanian envoy lauds PAF's rising indigenous capacity in aviation industry

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.