Over 500,000 Virus Cases Worldwide In New Daily Record

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 07:34 PM

Over 500,000 virus cases worldwide in new daily record

More than 500,000 new coronavirus cases were reported worldwide on Tuesday in a new record, according to a tally from health authorities compiled by AFP

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :More than 500,000 new coronavirus cases were reported worldwide on Tuesday in a new record, according to a tally from health authorities compiled by AFP.

In total, 516,898 new infections and 7,723 deaths were announced, according to the tally compiled on Wednesday.

More Stories From World

