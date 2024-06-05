Over 500K Benefit From Prophet's Mosque Transport In First Quarter Of 2024
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 05, 2024 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) The General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques has provided transportation services to 513,947 individuals at Masjid-e-Nabvi (PBUH) in the first quarter of 2024.
According to Saudi Press Agency, the General Authority for the Care of the Two Holy Mosques provides transportation via golf carts, electric carts, and wheelchairs for pilgrims and Umrah performers at the Prophet's Mosque courtyards.
