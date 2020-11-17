UrduPoint.com
Over 51% Of Residents Of Catalonia In Favor Of Region Remaining Part Of Spain - Poll

Over 51 percent of residents of the Spanish autonomous region of Catalonia prefer that it remain part of Spain, according to a poll published by the Political and Social Science Institute of Bacelona (ICPS) on Tuesday

The poll shows that 51.3 percent of Catalan residents would like to continue to be part of Spain, compared to 41.8 percent who support independence.

Also, 2.9 percent said they did not know; 2.9 percent said they did not care and 1.1 percent of those polled refused to provide an answer.

In comparison with the results of the poll of 2019, the portion of people who would like Catalonia to remain in Spain increased by 3 percentage points, whereas the percentage of those sharing the opposite opinion fell by almost 2 percentage points.

When asked about the future of the independence process for Catalonia, 42.2 percent of respondents said they thought there would be an agreement for more self-government in the region; 26.7 percent suppose the independence process would be abandoned; 22.1 percent said they did not know or did not want to answer; and 9.1 percent believe Catalonia would not eventually gain independence.

Catalonia has long aspired to gain sovereignty from Spain. In 2017, the regional authorities held an independence referendum but the central government declared it unconstitutional.

