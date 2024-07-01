Over 5,200 People Killed By Traffic Accidents In Vietnam In 6 Months
Umer Jamshaid Published July 01, 2024 | 06:15 PM
HANOI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Vietnam reported 12,321 traffic accidents which killed 5,255 people in the six-month period from Dec. 15, 2023 to June 14, 2024, the country's National Committee on Traffic Safety said on Monday.
The traffic accidents led to 9,599 injuries during the cited period, said the report.
On a yearly comparison, the number of accidents and injuries increased by 17.58 percent and 39.28 percent, respectively.
The number of deaths declined 11.78 percent year on year.
Among the accidents recorded, a total of 12,225 were road traffic accidents, which killed 5,191 people and injured 9,584 others.
