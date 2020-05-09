UrduPoint.com
Over 5.2Mln COVID-19 Tests Conducted In Russia - Watchdog

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 09th May 2020 | 11:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2020) Over 5.2 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia since the beginning of the outbreak, and 242,000 people across the country remain under medical monitoring as suspected carriers, the national public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Saturday.

As many as 234,000 tests have been conducted over the past 24 hours, the watchdog specified.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 3.9 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 274,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Russia has confirmed 187,859 COVID-19 cases so far, with 1,723 fatalities.

