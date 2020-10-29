Over 5,300 UN Employees Contracted COVID-19 Globally, With 64 Fatalities - Spokesman

At least 5,325 United Nations employees have contracted the novel coronavirus and 64 of them died, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) At least 5,325 United Nations employees have contracted the novel coronavirus and 64 of them died, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"The [number of] cases that I have as of today, United Nations-wide, is 5,325 cases.� Sadly, we've had 64 fatalities. In the Secretariat here in New York, we had 130 cases," Dujarric said.

On Tuesday, the United Nations headquarters building in New York had suspended all in-person meetings of the UN General Assembly and its committees scheduled to meet this week. The suspension came after five people were reported to have tested positive for novel coronavirus in one diplomatic mission on the UN Security Council.

In July, the United Nations started to gradually resume in-person gatherings following a lockdown placed in New York in March amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.