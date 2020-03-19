UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 53,000 People Cited For Breaking Lockdown In Virus-Hit Italy In 8 Days - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 08:00 PM

Over 53,000 People Cited for Breaking Lockdown in Virus-Hit Italy in 8 Days - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) More than 53,000 people were issued citations for violating lockdown rules in virus-hit Italy over the past eight days, national media reported on Thursday, citing the Interior Ministry.

In total, police have monitored compliance of more than 1.2 million people over the given period, the ANSA news agency specified. Nearly 52,000 of them were cited for breaking the lockdown rules and 1,126 others for making false statements.

In addition, 1,668 shop owners were cited from March 11-18, with a total of 643,726 shops controlled, according to the outlet.

Italy, which is suffering from the biggest coronavirus outbreak outside of China, went on total lockdown on March 9. People have been asked to stay at home and only go out for essential activities. All entertainment sites and business have been shut down, save for food stores and pharmacies.

As of Wednesday, Italy had a total of 28,710 confirmed cases, including 2,978 fatalities and 4,025 recoveries.

Related Topics

Police Interior Ministry Business China Italy March Media All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

RAK Crown Prince issues resolution relating to rem ..

51 minutes ago

PTA Supporting National Efforts in Fight against C ..

1 hour ago

PSL prize amount should be used as relief fund in ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi scores 7.72 points in happiness index

2 hours ago

PSL 2020 provides batting talent to Pakistan: Rami ..

2 hours ago

PPAF launches awareness campaign on Coronavirus fo ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.