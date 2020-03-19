Over 53,000 People Cited for Breaking Lockdown in Virus-Hit Italy in 8 Days - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) More than 53,000 people were issued citations for violating lockdown rules in virus-hit Italy over the past eight days, national media reported on Thursday, citing the Interior Ministry.

In total, police have monitored compliance of more than 1.2 million people over the given period, the ANSA news agency specified. Nearly 52,000 of them were cited for breaking the lockdown rules and 1,126 others for making false statements.

In addition, 1,668 shop owners were cited from March 11-18, with a total of 643,726 shops controlled, according to the outlet.

Italy, which is suffering from the biggest coronavirus outbreak outside of China, went on total lockdown on March 9. People have been asked to stay at home and only go out for essential activities. All entertainment sites and business have been shut down, save for food stores and pharmacies.

As of Wednesday, Italy had a total of 28,710 confirmed cases, including 2,978 fatalities and 4,025 recoveries.