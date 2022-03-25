Over 530,000 Ukrainian Refugees Fled to Romania Amid Hostilities - Border Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) About 538,000 Ukrainians have entered Romania since the beginning of Russia's special military operation in the country, with almost 10,000 of them crossing its borders in the past 24 hours, the Romanian Border Police said on Friday.

"Within a 24 hour interval, at national level, through the border points 58,709 people entered Romania, out of which 9,995 Ukrainian citizens," the border police said in a statement published on the official website.

According to the police, up to 537,548 Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania since the beginning of Russia's military operation.

Meanwhile, the Moldovan Ministry of Interior estimates that as of Friday, 342,339 Ukrainians entered the country, out of which 243,342 left.

In total, on the territory of Moldova there are 100,421 foreign citizens, of which 49,043 are minors, the ministry said.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Kiev forces. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger.

According to the UN refugee agency, over 3.6 million people have already left Ukraine for neighboring countries since the start of hostilities.